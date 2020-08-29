Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 1144 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020 McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming- Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Perry-Dauphin-Cumberland-Adams- 1144 AM EDT Sat Aug 29 2020 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and brief heavy downpours are possible this afternoon. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.
Strong thunderstorms and brief patches of heavy rain this afternoon into Sunday
