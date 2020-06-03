In the most intense storms with strong wind gusts, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph could occur, which is strong enough to knock over large trees, cause property damage and send trash cans and recycling bins sailing through neighborhoods.

AccuWeather Global Weather Center – June 3, 2020 – An eruption of severe weather targeted the northern Plains on Tuesday, and thunderstorm dangers persisted across parts of the Upper Midwest and eastern Great Lakes into Tuesday night. As the volatile pattern continues along the northern rim of building heat at midweek, more thunderstorms, some severe, will threaten a 1,200-mile-long corridor from the central Plains to the mid-Atlantic.

The greatest risk for thunderstorms will span across a narrow zone from portions of eastern Kansas to northern Delaware, eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and eastern coastal New York state on Wednesday.

Nearly 45 million people could lie in the path of potentially damaging thunderstorms at midweek, and communities from Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri, to Peoria, Illinois; Indianapolis; Columbus, Ohio; Pittsburgh; Philadelphia; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Baltimore and New York City are at risk.

"Even though a major outbreak of severe weather is not anticipated, some communities can be hit hard with damaging wind gusts and hail as well as torrential downpours that can lead to flash flooding," AccuWeather Meteorologist Issac Longley said.

In the most intense storms with strong wind gusts, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 70 mph could occur, which is strong enough to knock over large trees, cause property damage and send trash cans and recycling bins sailing through neighborhoods.

As is the case with any thunderstorm, lightning can strike without notice. With some of the more intense thunderstorms, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning strikes can occur. And, a small number of the strongest thunderstorms will be capable of spawning a tornado.

Should the storms organize into a large complex, either one that carries over from Tuesday night or one that forms during the day Wednesday, then the storm threat can extend farther to the south. Forecasters say portions of southern Indiana, Kentucky, southern West Virginia, southern and central Virginia, southeastern Maryland and southern Delaware could be hit with strong storms as well.

In rare cases, a powerful complex of thunderstorms can form and travel hundreds of miles with wind damage along the way in this type of weather setup. If a cluster of storms reaches specific criteria, and turns severe, triggering damaging, straight-line winds along a continuous 240-mile-long path or greater, it could even be classified as a derecho.

The storms will focus along the northern edge of midsummerlike heat that has developed. Widespread high temperatures in the 80s and 90s are expected where the heat builds.

Thunderstorms tend to form along a weak spot in building masses of hot air, which typically occurs on the northern periphery during this time of year. A factor that will make the storms more robust, in addition to heating of the day, is a push of slightly cooler air from Canada that will slice from the northern Plains to the Upper Midwest on Wednesday and into the Northeast on Thursday.

On Thursday, the dome of heat will shuffle farther to the west as a wedge of slightly cooler air becomes re-established in the Northeast states.

The cool air squashing the heat is likely to cause the swath of showers and thunderstorms to shift somewhat and extend in a more northwest to southeast orientation from the Dakotas and northern Nebraska to North Carolina, southeastern Virginia, southeastern Maryland, Delaware and perhaps much of New Jersey to New York City and Long Island.

Thunderstorms that ignite from Nebraska to North Carolina and southeastern Virginia could become more robust and turn locally severe.

A greater concentration of severe storms could also develop over the central Plains.