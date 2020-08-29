...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR PARTS OF NORTHUMBERLAND...MIFFLIN...CENTRE...SNYDER...LYCOMING...UNION...AND CLINTON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 PM EDT... At 426 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated showers along a line extending from near McElhattan to near Mackeyville to near Rebersburg to near Madisonburg to Pleasant Gap.

Movement was to the east southeast at 35 mph. Wind gusts from the west, northwest up to 45 mph are possible.

These showers will be near... Rebersburg and McElhattan around 430 PM EDT. Jersey Shore, Avis and Millheim around 435 PM EDT. Coburn and Woodward around 440 PM EDT. Carroll around 445 PM EDT. Collomsville, Poe Valley State Park and Laurelton Center around 450 PM EDT. Weikert and Snyder-Middleswart State Park around 455 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these showers include Beavertown, Hartleton, Oval, Loganton and New Berlin.