Williamsport, Pa. – AccuWeather Williamsport cautions that an area of briefly heavy snow will reduce visibility to less than a half mile at times this morning.

The special weather statement was issued for the period from 8:49 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.

From AccuWeather:

LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 842 AM EST, an area of snow was was just west and north of route 220 and Interstate 99. This area of snow was northeast and will be out of the area by late morning.

THIS AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL BE NEAR... Black Moshannon State Park around 855 AM EST. Karthaus around 900 AM EST. Pine Glen, Moshannon and Clarence around 905 AM EST. Keating around 920 AM EST. Monument around 925 AM EST. South Renovo around 930 AM EST.

For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Penfield and Bellefonte exits, specifically from mile markers 114 to 159.

This includes Interstate 99 between mile markers 49 and 53...and from mile markers 58 to 67.

SAFETY INFO...Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this area of snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads will be possible. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.