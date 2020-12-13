State College, Pa. – The National Weather Service reports a 70% chance of snow in both Lock Haven and Williamsport on Monday.

A chance of snow begins around 4 a.m. with the likelihood of snow increasing as the morning wears on.

"Snow likely, mainly before 10 a.m.," the National Weather Service advises.

Less than a half inch of snow accumulation is expected.

State College has a 90% chance of snow tomorrow, mainly before 10 a.m.

In Shamokin, the likelihood of snow is forecast at 100%, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday morning, according to the Weather Service.

No snow is forecast for Danville on Monday.

In the Northern Tier town of Wellsboro, the chance of snow is less likely, described by the Weather Service as only "slight" (about 20%).