A storm system that inundated the Carolinas with flooding rainfall in recent days has lifted northward, but forecasters say it's in no hurry to fully exit the eastern United States.

The northward crawl of the rainstorm will promote widespread shower and thunderstorm coverage across the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic into the weekend, areas that experienced dry, sunny and comfortable conditions through the middle of the week.

"Showers and thunderstorms from the old Carolina storm will tend to travel northwestward, toward the Ohio Valley through Friday, then toward part of the lower Great Lakes early this weekend before being strewn northeastward across the St. Lawrence Valley sometime during early next week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

Some of the downpours are likely to be slow-moving and lead to flooding problems, road closures and sudden rises on creeks and streams. This was evidenced in southern and southwestern Virginia, including around Blacksburg and Roanoke, during Wednesday and Wednesday night.

In lieu of any flooding problems, the downpours can be a nuisance for those with plans to hike, camp, golf or fish over Father's Day weekend. Lightning amid any thunderstorms will pose an additional hazard for those outdoors.

Travelers on the roadways will also have to contend with times of reduced visibility and a heightened threat of hydroplaning while driving at highway speeds. This includes along sections of interstates 64, 68, 70, 80, 81 and 95.

Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; Pittsburgh and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Baltimore; Washington, D.C.; Charleston, West Virginia; and Richmond and Roanoke, Virginia, are among the communities that can get drenched by showers and thunderstorms on more than one occasion into the weekend.

"Humidity levels will also come up into the weekend and this, along with the rain, will make it feel very different compared to the first half of the week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Heather Zehr said.

Any shower and thunderstorm activity will largely hold off until the weekend across New England and southeastern Canada, where record heat will be building in the meantime.

Localized downpours can still occur farther south into the weekend, but they will just be at a lesser frequency and intensity from prior days this week.

Hard-hit areas of North Carolina could use some longer dry spells after 5-10 inches of rain with locally higher amounts fell across eastern areas of the state this week, triggering flash flooding and pushing some rivers to flood stage. The Tar River at Rocky Mount, North Carolina, crested at major flood stage on Wednesday night.

Accompanying the cloudy, wet weather was unseasonably chilly air for June, with many locations setting record low daytime temperatures.

Conditions will turn warmer and more humid across the region as the showers and storms become more spaced apart and expand northward into the weekend. Any additional wet weather across North Carolina and neighboring portions of South Carolina can still cause localized flooding problems due to the saturated nature of the ground and high stream and river levels.