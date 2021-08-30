Hurricane Ida expected rain totals _ 2021
National Weather Service

From the National Weather Service in State College - Confidence is increasing in potential significant heavy rain/flooding impacts Wednesday into Thursday as #Ida tracks to the south of Pennsylvania. Rainfall amounts are trending higher this cycle with 3-5+ inches forecast in south-central PA. Flash, urban, and river flooding will be possible. Stay tuned for details. weather.gov/ctp#PAwx

Hurricane Ida trajectory map _ 2021

