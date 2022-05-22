Severe Thunderstorm Warning PHOTO 
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 261
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
155 PM EDT SUN MAY 22 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 261 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ADAMS                BERKS               BRADFORD
BUCKS                CARBON              CENTRE
CHESTER              CLINTON             COLUMBIA
CUMBERLAND           DAUPHIN             DELAWARE
FRANKLIN             FULTON              HUNTINGDON
JUNIATA              LACKAWANNA          LANCASTER
LEBANON              LEHIGH              LUZERNE
LYCOMING             MIFFLIN             MONROE
MONTGOMERY           MONTOUR             NORTHAMPTON
NORTHUMBERLAND       PERRY               PHILADELPHIA
PIKE                 SCHUYLKILL          SNYDER
SULLIVAN             SUSQUEHANNA         TIOGA
UNION                WAYNE               WYOMING
YORK

