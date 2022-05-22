SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 261 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 155 PM EDT SUN MAY 22 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 261 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BERKS BRADFORD BUCKS CARBON CENTRE CHESTER CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LEHIGH LUZERNE LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONROE MONTGOMERY MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PHILADELPHIA PIKE SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WAYNE WYOMING YORK
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
