Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 51F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.