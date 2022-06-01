NWS_SevereThunderstormWatch_2020.jpg 
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 301
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
215 PM EDT WED JUN 1 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

PAC003-005-007-015-019-023-025-027-031-033-035-037-039-047-049-
053-063-065-069-073-077-079-081-083-085-089-093-095-097-103-105-
107-109-113-115-117-119-121-123-125-127-129-131-020200-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0301.220601T1815Z-220602T0200Z/

PA
.    PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALLEGHENY            ARMSTRONG           BEAVER
BRADFORD             BUTLER              CAMERON
CARBON               CENTRE              CLARION
CLEARFIELD           CLINTON             COLUMBIA
CRAWFORD             ELK                 ERIE
FOREST               INDIANA             JEFFERSON
LACKAWANNA           LAWRENCE            LEHIGH
LUZERNE              LYCOMING            MCKEAN
MERCER               MONROE              MONTOUR
NORTHAMPTON          NORTHUMBERLAND      PIKE
POTTER               SCHUYLKILL          SNYDER
SULLIVAN             SUSQUEHANNA         TIOGA
UNION                VENANGO             WARREN
WASHINGTON           WAYNE               WESTMORELAND
WYOMING

