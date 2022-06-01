SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 301 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 215 PM EDT WED JUN 1 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 301 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PAC003-005-007-015-019-023-025-027-031-033-035-037-039-047-049- 053-063-065-069-073-077-079-081-083-085-089-093-095-097-103-105- 107-109-113-115-117-119-121-123-125-127-129-131-020200- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0301.220601T1815Z-220602T0200Z/ PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BRADFORD BUTLER CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CLARION CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CRAWFORD ELK ERIE FOREST INDIANA JEFFERSON LACKAWANNA LAWRENCE LEHIGH LUZERNE LYCOMING MCKEAN MERCER MONROE MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION VENANGO WARREN WASHINGTON WAYNE WESTMORELAND WYOMING
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 10 p.m.
- NCPA Staff
-
-
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
