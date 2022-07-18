NWS_SevereThunderstormWatch_2020.jpg 
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 473
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
145 PM EDT MON JUL 18 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

PAC001-011-017-025-029-037-041-043-045-055-057-069-071-075-077-
079-089-091-093-095-097-099-101-103-107-127-133-190200-
/O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0473.220718T1745Z-220719T0200Z/PA

PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ADAMS                BERKS               BUCKS
CARBON               CHESTER             COLUMBIA
CUMBERLAND           DAUPHIN             DELAWARE
FRANKLIN             FULTON              LACKAWANNA
LANCASTER            LEBANON             LEHIGH
LUZERNE              MONROE              MONTGOMERY
MONTOUR              NORTHAMPTON         NORTHUMBERLAND
PERRY                PHILADELPHIA        PIKE
SCHUYLKILL           WAYNE               YORK

