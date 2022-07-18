SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 473 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 145 PM EDT MON JUL 18 2022 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PAC001-011-017-025-029-037-041-043-045-055-057-069-071-075-077- 079-089-091-093-095-097-099-101-103-107-127-133-190200- /O.NEW.KWNS.SV.A.0473.220718T1745Z-220719T0200Z/PA
PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BERKS BUCKS CARBON CHESTER COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LEHIGH LUZERNE MONROE MONTGOMERY MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PHILADELPHIA PIKE SCHUYLKILL WAYNE YORK
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 10 p.m.
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
More from this section
Most Popular
-
Second WAHS employee charged with crimes against students
-
Young reader inspires local author to write another book
-
More accusers come forward in case against Williamsport teacher
-
Family jailed for alleged brutal beating death of Northumberland County man in 2020
-
Mother of deceased infant pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Afternoon Update
What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits
Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Jobs
Get the latest Job listings in your email! Sign up today!
Morning Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
NCPA Community Events
Get a weekly list of events happening in North Central Pa.!
NCPA Giveaways
Sign Up to be eligible for our weekly Giveaways!