Severe Thunderstorm Warning BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service State College PA 658 PM EDT Wed Jul 8 2020 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Northumberland County in central Pennsylvania... Central Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Central Montour County in central Pennsylvania... Northeastern Union County in central Pennsylvania... Southwestern Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 657 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kettle Creek Gorge to Trout Run, moving south at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees, roofs, and siding. * Locations impacted include... Williamsport, Milton, Montoursville, Muncy, Watsontown, Hughesville, Montgomery, Duboistown, New Columbia, Allenwood, Elimsport, Kettle Creek Gorge, Forest Hill, Sand Bridge State Park, Trout Run, Barbours, Cogan Station, Spruce Run Reservoir, Exchange and Delaware Run. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Jersey Shore and Buckhorn exits, specifically between mile markers 198 and 219, and near mile marker 225. This includes Interstate 180 from mile markers 1 to 29. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
