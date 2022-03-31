Flood Advisory
National Weather Service State College PA
324 PM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022
Centre PA-Clinton PA-Lycoming PA-
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.
* WHERE...A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following
counties, Centre, Clinton and Lycoming.
* WHEN...Until 530 PM EDT.
* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Water over roadways.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 324 PM EDT, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain
in the advisory area due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is
ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Between 1 and 2 inches
of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inches is expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
State College, Williamsport, Lock Haven, Bellefonte,
Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Park Forest Village, Boalsburg,
Pleasant Gap, Lamar, Stormstown, Lemont, Zion, Houserville,
Mill Hall, Pine Grove Mills, Avis, Dunnstown, Flemington and
Centre Hall.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service State College PA 255 PM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 254 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Jersey Shore, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Williamsport, Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Muncy, Hughesville, Montgomery, Duboistown, Elimsport, Cogan Station, Collomsville, Trout Run and Loyalsockville. This includes Interstate 180 from mile markers 9 to 29. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Very heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && LAT...LON 4136 7680 4126 7672 4121 7671 4117 7677 4117 7685 4114 7690 4115 7696 4109 7698 4107 7715 4122 7732 4122 7735 4124 7738 4147 7699 TIME...MOT...LOC 1854Z 242DEG 47KT 4114 7724 TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE
200 PM EDT THU MAR 31 2022
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 87 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10:00 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING PA LOCATIONS
ADAMS BEDFORD BLAIR
BRADFORD CENTRE CLINTON
COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN
FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON
JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER
LEBANON LUZERNE LYCOMING
MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND
PERRY PIKE SCHUYLKILL
SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN
SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION
WAYNE WYOMING YORK
