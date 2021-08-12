Severe Thunderstorm Warning BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service State College PA 1251 PM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Potter County in north central Pennsylvania... Southern Tioga County in north central Pennsylvania... Northern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1251 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Leetonia to near Ole Bull State Park to near Kettle Creek State Park, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Morris, Blossburg, Renovo, South Renovo, Arnot, Cross Fork, Glen Union, Waterville, Leonard Harrison State Park, Tamarack, Kettle Creek State Park, Cedar Run, Cammal, Ole Bull State Park, Little Pine State Park, Westport, Leetonia, Cherry Springs State Park, Hyner and Ogdensburg. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. TIME...MOT...LOC 1651Z 280DEG 34KT 4162 7739 4150 7769 4131 7796 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for area
