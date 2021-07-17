Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 505 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- 505 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more information about the following hazards. Flash Flood Watch. In addition, severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater are possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated weak, and short-lived tornado is also possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 382 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 110 PM EDT SAT JUL 17 2021 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 382 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BEDFORD BERKS BLAIR BRADFORD BUCKS CAMBRIA CAMERON CARBON CENTRE CHESTER CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LEHIGH LUZERNE LYCOMING MIFFLIN MONROE MONTGOMERY MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PHILADELPHIA PIKE POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA TIOGA UNION WAYNE WYOMING YORK

Flash Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service State College PA 740 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Bradford, St. Marys, Coudersport, Wellsboro, Renovo, Shamokin, Laporte, Sunbury, Lock Haven, Trout Run, Emporium, Pottsville, Williamsport, Mansfield, Ridgway, Danville, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Warren 740 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Cameron, Columbia, Elk, McKean, Montour, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Potter, Schuylkill, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Warren. * Through this evening. * A slow moving front will focus rounds of locally heavy rainfall from thunderstorms across the Watch area tonight and Saturday. Extremely wet soils will lead to rapid runoff and possible flash flooding in areas of heavy rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.