Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
505 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021
Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
505 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.
Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.
Flash Flood Watch.
In addition, severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or
greater are possible this afternoon and evening. An isolated weak,
and short-lived tornado is also possible.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday.
There is a low probability for widespread hazardous weather.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 382
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
110 PM EDT SAT JUL 17 2021
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 382 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
PA
. PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
ADAMS BEDFORD BERKS
BLAIR BRADFORD BUCKS
CAMBRIA CAMERON CARBON
CENTRE CHESTER CLEARFIELD
CLINTON COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND
DAUPHIN DELAWARE FRANKLIN
FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA
LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON
LEHIGH LUZERNE LYCOMING
MIFFLIN MONROE MONTGOMERY
MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND
PERRY PHILADELPHIA PIKE
POTTER SCHUYLKILL SNYDER
SOMERSET SULLIVAN SUSQUEHANNA
TIOGA UNION WAYNE
WYOMING YORK
Flash Flood Watch
Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
740 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021
Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Tioga-Northern
Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
Including the cities of Bradford, St. Marys, Coudersport, Wellsboro,
Renovo, Shamokin, Laporte, Sunbury, Lock Haven, Trout Run, Emporium,
Pottsville, Williamsport, Mansfield, Ridgway, Danville, Bloomsburg,
Berwick, and Warren
740 AM EDT Sat Jul 17 2021
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas,
Cameron, Columbia, Elk, McKean, Montour, Northern Clinton,
Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Potter, Schuylkill, Southern
Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Warren.
* Through this evening.
* A slow moving front will focus rounds of locally heavy rainfall
from thunderstorms across the Watch area tonight and Saturday.
Extremely wet soils will lead to rapid runoff and possible flash
flooding in areas of heavy rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!