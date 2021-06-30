Severe Thunderstorm Watch

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 328 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 1245 PM EDT WED JUN 30 2021 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 328 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER BEDFORD BLAIR BUTLER CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLARION CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA CRAWFORD ELK ERIE FAYETTE FOREST FULTON GREENE HUNTINGDON INDIANA JEFFERSON JUNIATA LAWRENCE LYCOMING MCKEAN MERCER MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND POTTER SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN TIOGA UNION VENANGO WARREN WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service State College PA 214 PM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... East central Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jersey Shore, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Williamsport, Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Muncy, Montgomery, Avis, Duboistown, McElhattan, Elimsport, Waterville, Cogan Station, Collomsville, Trout Run, Loyalsockville, South Williamsport, Garden View, Oval, Salladasburg, Williamsport Airport and Little League World Series Complex. This includes Interstate 180 from mile markers 9 to 29. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 118 PM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021 118 PM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 328 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more information about the following hazards. Heat Advisory. Severe Thunderstorm Watch. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.



Heat Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 414 AM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021 Including the cities of Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon, York, and Lancaster 414 AM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values around 100 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Pennsylvania. * WHEN...The hottest conditions will occur during the afternoon. Cooling thunderstorms are likely in many spots by early this evening. * IMPACTS...The combination of heat and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Excessive Heat can be life-threatening among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing health conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air- conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. If you work or spend time outside. reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. For excessive heat safety information, visit weather.gov/heat. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.