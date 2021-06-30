SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 328
NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK
1245 PM EDT WED JUN 30 2021
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 328 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT
FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS
PA
. PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE
ALLEGHENY ARMSTRONG BEAVER
BEDFORD BLAIR BUTLER
CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE
CLARION CLEARFIELD CLINTON
COLUMBIA CRAWFORD ELK
ERIE FAYETTE FOREST
FULTON GREENE HUNTINGDON
INDIANA JEFFERSON JUNIATA
LAWRENCE LYCOMING MCKEAN
MERCER MIFFLIN MONTOUR
NORTHUMBERLAND POTTER SNYDER
SOMERSET SULLIVAN TIOGA
UNION VENANGO WARREN
WASHINGTON WESTMORELAND
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
National Weather Service State College PA
214 PM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021
The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Central Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania...
East central Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania...
* Until 315 PM EDT.
* At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Jersey Shore,
moving east at 30 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include...
Williamsport, Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Muncy, Montgomery, Avis,
Duboistown, McElhattan, Elimsport, Waterville, Cogan Station,
Collomsville, Trout Run, Loyalsockville, South Williamsport, Garden
View, Oval, Salladasburg, Williamsport Airport and Little League
World Series Complex.
This includes Interstate 180 from mile markers 9 to 29.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
HAIL...<.75IN
WIND...60MPH
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
118 PM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021
118 PM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 328 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.
Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.
Heat Advisory.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.
The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.
Heat Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
414 AM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021
Including the cities of Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove,
Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Harrisburg,
Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon, York, and Lancaster
414 AM EDT Wed Jun 30 2021
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central and southern Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...The hottest conditions will occur during the afternoon.
Cooling thunderstorms are likely in many spots by early this
evening.
* IMPACTS...The combination of heat and high humidity may cause
heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Excessive Heat can be life-threatening
among at-risk populations, such as children, the elderly, and
those with pre-existing health conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an air-
conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and
provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a
matter of minutes. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK.
If you work or spend time outside. reschedule strenuous
activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and
symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and
loose fitting clothing.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by
heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke
is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For excessive heat safety information, visit weather.gov/heat.
The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State
College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web
at weather.gov/ctp.
Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!