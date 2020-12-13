Special Weather Statement



Mifflin-Juniata-Franklin-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union- Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill- Lebanon-Cumberland- 544 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... Fog has become locally dense this morning, mainly along the Susquehanna River and valleys of the Poconos and Juniata River basin. The fog should lift this morning. Use extra caution if you are driving this morning.