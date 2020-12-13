fog alert 
Special Weather Statement 

Mifflin-Juniata-Franklin-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-
Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-
Lebanon-Cumberland-
544 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020

...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING...

Fog has become locally dense this morning, mainly along the
Susquehanna River and valleys of the Poconos and Juniata River
basin. The fog should lift this morning. Use extra caution if you
are driving this morning.

