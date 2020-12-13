Special Weather Statement
Mifflin-Juniata-Franklin-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union- Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill- Lebanon-Cumberland- 544 AM EST Sun Dec 13 2020 ...AREAS OF FOG THIS MORNING... Fog has become locally dense this morning, mainly along the Susquehanna River and valleys of the Poconos and Juniata River basin. The fog should lift this morning. Use extra caution if you are driving this morning.
Several counties have been issued a fog warning
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Bradford County DA: 'No criminal cases will be filed against businesses who choose to remain open'
-
Local ICU Director criticized for social media posts disregarding severity of COVID-19
-
Corrections officer at Allenwood federal prison in critical condition after inmate stabbed him in eye
-
Man high on meth shoots residence with crossbow: PSP Montoursville
-
Man charged with breaking into home, stealing dog: PSP Montoursville
-
Felony charges for trio involved in alleged cocaine deal: Williamsport PD
-
Medical issue most likely cause of fatal crash in Lycoming County
-
Girl who tested positive for COVID-19 purposely coughed, spit on others: PSP Milton
-
Gov. Wolf and DOH announce new COVID-19 restrictions
-
PSP Montoursville looking for driver involved in high-speed chase
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.