Montoursville, Pa. – Motorists in north central Pennsylvania are advised the following roads (listed by county) are closed in the area due to flooding or downed trees and utilities. Updates will be sent periodically.

Northumberland

•(*Now Open) Route 61 Hamilton Underpass area between Green Street in Upper Augusta Township and Highland Avenue in the City of Sunbury.

•Route 1025 (Shakespeare Road) between Route 45 (Purple Heart Highway) and Hobbes Road in East Chillisquaque Township.

Columbia

•Route 4041 (Rohrsburg Road) between Route 4020 (Green Creek Road) and Neyhart Road in Orange Township.

•Route 4009 (Millville Road) between Millertown Road in Mount Pleasant Township and Route 11 in the Town of Bloomsburg.

•(*Now Open) Route 4034 (Charmund Road) between Route 4034 (Mt. Pleasant Road) and Route 487 in Orange Township.

Montour

•Route 1004 (Arrowhead Road) between Route 1003 (PP and L Road and Route 54 (Continental Boulevard) in Anthony Township.

•Route 3010 (Steckermill Road) between Mowery Road and Route 3003 (Narehood Road) in Liberty Township.

•Route 3003 (Narehood Road) between Route 3012 (Mexico Road) and Jackson Road in Liberty Township.

Tioga

•(*Now Open) Route 287 between Catlin Hollow Road and Route 249 in Middlebury Township.

Union

•Route 2001 (Beaver Run Road) between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) and Route 1001 (Johnson Mill Road) in Buffalo Township.

•Route 3004 (Creek Road) between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.

•Route 1003 (Hoffa Mill Road) between Route 192 (Buffalo Road) in Buffalo Township and Hill School Road in Kelly Township.

•Route 1005 (River Road) between North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane in Kelly Township.

Bradford

•Route 14 between Lycoming Street and Route 414 in Canton.

Sullivan

•(*Now Open) Route 2002 (Nordmont Road) between Route 2002 (Main Street) in Davidson Township and Cox Road in Laporte.

•(*Now Open) Route 4001 (Elk Creek Road) between Route 154 in Elkland Township and Route 87 in Hillsgrove.

Lycoming

•Route 2055 (Chippewa Road) between Route 405 and Route 2042 (East Lime Bluff Road) in Muncy Creek Township

•(*Now Open) Route 2014 (John Brady Drive) between Route 2053 (Industrial Park Road) and Route 405 (Water Street) in Muncy.

•(*Now Open) Route 15 North- ramp restriction at Foy Avenue/Lycoming Creek Road exit in the Williamsport area.

•Route 15 South- ramp restriction at West Fourth Street exit in the Williamsport area.

•Route 2014 East (Third Street) between the off ramp from Interstate 180 to the intersection of Barney’s Drive and Route 2039 (Warrensville Road) in Loyalsock Township.

•Route 2014 West (Broad Street) from the Interstate 180 off ramp to North Montour Street in Montoursville.

•(*Now Open) Route 414 between Route 44 and Route 4009 (Leetonia Road) in Brown Township.

Snyder

•Route 2009 (Middle Creek Road) between Route 35 in Penn Township and Market Street in Union Township.

PennDOT cautions motorists to never drive through flooded roadways, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.