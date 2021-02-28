Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service State College PA
651 AM EST Sun Feb 28 2021
Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill-
...Areas of freezing fog will create icy conditions on untreated
roads and walkways this morning...
Abundant low level moisture over the cold snow-covered ground,
nearly calm wind and temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees will
lead to locally low visibility of one-quarter of a mile or less
and a thin film of ice on untreated surfaces, including sidewalks,
roads and bridges.
Use caution while traveling this morning. Allow extra time to
reach your destination and reduce your speed in foggy areas, as
the roads could be extremely slick.
The fog will dissipate a bit later this morning throughout the
more heavily traveled routes in the valleys and temperatures will
climb to the between 33 and 36 degrees by 11 AM.