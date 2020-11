Loganton, Pa. – PPL crews are en route to Sugar Valley, where an estimated 166 customers are without power.

The cause of the power outage was not yet reported by PPL. Power is expected to turn back on in the area by 8 p.m. this evening.

In Snyder County, 60 PPL customers currently are without power near Beaver Springs.

Tree limbs on wires caused the power outage, which is expected to be resolved by 4:30 p.m. today, PPL said.

Crew are on site working now, according to the PPL Outage Center.