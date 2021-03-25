Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 229 PM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 Mifflin-Juniata-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- Including the cities of Lewistown, Mifflintown, Chambersburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon, Carlisle, Gettysburg, York, and Lancaster 229 PM EDT Thu Mar 25 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 6 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. For high wind safety information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp.