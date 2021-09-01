Cambria County, Pa. -- The Wilmore Dam failed earlier today, Wed. Sept. 1, threatening the lives of nearly 40,000 residents, according to a 'Weatherx17' post on Facebook.

Now qualifying as a life-threatening flash flood emergency, residents of Cambria county are being advised to evacuate immediately.

Summerhill and Wilmore Borough residents were most at risk.

According to a report from WTAJ and the Cambria County CARES alert system, a local high school is being used as an evacuation site for those who need somewhere to relocate.

