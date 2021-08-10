Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
1258 PM EDT Tue Aug 10 2021
Juniata-Franklin-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-
Adams-York-Lancaster-
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY...
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.
Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible this
afternoon and evening.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday.
Heat Advisory.
Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible both
Wednesday and Thursday afternoon and evening.
