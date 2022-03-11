winter weather advisory NWS 2020 
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
426 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

PAZ019-025>028-045-046-049>053-058-112130-
/O.NEW.KCTP.WS.W.0005.220312T0900Z-220313T0000Z/
Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Southern Clinton-
Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-
Schuylkill-
Including the cities of State College, Altoona, Huntingdon,
Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Lock Haven, Williamsport,
Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg,
Berwick, and Pottsville
426 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7
  inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
  snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could
  bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain will develop after sunset and
  gradually turn to snow after midnight. The snow will be heaviest
  between 5 AM EST and noon, but lighter snow may continue for
  the rest of the day on Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.

Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.

To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

