URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 426 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022 PAZ019-025>028-045-046-049>053-058-112130- /O.NEW.KCTP.WS.W.0005.220312T0900Z-220313T0000Z/ Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Southern Clinton- Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- Schuylkill- Including the cities of State College, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville 426 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light rain will develop after sunset and gradually turn to snow after midnight. The snow will be heaviest between 5 AM EST and noon, but lighter snow may continue for the rest of the day on Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

