Wind Advisory
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
1013 AM EDT Fri Mar 26 2021
Mifflin-Juniata-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-
Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Lewistown, Mifflintown, Chambersburg,
Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Williamsport,
Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg,
Berwick, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon,
Carlisle, Gettysburg, York, and Lancaster
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West-southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.