Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service State College PA
236 PM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

Southern Lycoming PA-Sullivan PA-Northumberland PA-
Northern Lycoming PA-
236 PM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHERN NORTHUMBERLAND...
SOUTHEASTERN LYCOMING AND CENTRAL SULLIVAN COUNTIES THROUGH 300 PM
EDT...

At 235 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Montoursville, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
         unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation
         possible.

Locations impacted include...
Williamsport, Montoursville, Muncy, Hughesville, Montgomery,
Duboistown, Kettle Creek Gorge, Delaware Run, Muncy Valley, Lincoln
Falls, Barbours, Loyalsockville, South Williamsport, Picture Rocks,
Laporte, Forksville, Eagles Mere, Hillsgrove, Williamsport Airport
and Little League World Series Complex.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

Hazardous Weather Outlook

National Weather Service State College PA
438 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Southern Clinton-
Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Perry-Dauphin-
Schuylkill-Cumberland-
438 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

The heat index will approach 100 in the valleys and urban areas
today. Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible
this afternoon and evening.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotter activation is not expected at this time.

