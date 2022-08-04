Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service State College PA
236 PM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022
PAZ041-042-046-052-041900-
Southern Lycoming PA-Sullivan PA-Northumberland PA-
Northern Lycoming PA-
...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTHERN NORTHUMBERLAND...
SOUTHEASTERN LYCOMING AND CENTRAL SULLIVAN COUNTIES THROUGH 300 PM
EDT...
At 235 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Montoursville, moving northeast at 55 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Williamsport, Montoursville, Muncy, Hughesville, Montgomery,
Duboistown, Kettle Creek Gorge, Delaware Run, Muncy Valley, Lincoln
Falls, Barbours, Loyalsockville, South Williamsport, Picture Rocks,
Laporte, Forksville, Eagles Mere, Hillsgrove, Williamsport Airport
and Little League World Series Complex.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
&&
LAT...LON 4134 7637 4112 7689 4114 7690 4115 7695
4115 7696 4113 7697 4121 7706 4154 7664
TIME...MOT...LOC 1835Z 230DEG 46KT 4121 7690
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Buvala
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
438 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022
PAZ019-025>028-045-046-049>052-056>058-063-050845-
Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Southern Clinton-
Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Perry-Dauphin-
Schuylkill-Cumberland-
438 AM EDT Thu Aug 4 2022
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.
The heat index will approach 100 in the valleys and urban areas
today. Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible
this afternoon and evening.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.
The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
