Hazardous Weather Outlook

According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are expected to increase in coverage and intensity this afternoon across south central Pa., with a threat of isolated strong/damaging wind gusts and possibly some hail.

Probability of watch issuance 20%.

National Weather Service State College PA
1230 PM EDT Fri Jul 1 2022

Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

A few strong to marginally severe thunderstorms may produce isolated
damaging wind gusts and possibly some hail this afternoon and
evening.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms capable of producing
damaging winds and marginally severe hail are possible Saturday
afternoon.

