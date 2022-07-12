NWS_HazardousWeather_Outlook_Spring_2020.jpg

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
147 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

PAZ006-011-012-017>019-037-041-042-045-046-131800-
Potter-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-
Southern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-
Southern Lycoming-
147 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible this
afternoon.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday.

No hazardous weather is expected at this time.

