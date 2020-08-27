Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 454 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020 Potter-Northern Clinton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- 454 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 75 mph or greater and large hail 1 to 2 inches in diameter are possible this afternoon and evening. A few tornadoes are also possible. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Locally heavy rainfall is possible on Saturday. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.
National Weather Service: Severe thunderstorm warnings for area
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
