Hazardous Weather Outlook PHOTO 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
454 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

Potter-Northern Clinton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
454 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 75 mph or greater and large
hail 1 to 2 inches in diameter are possible this afternoon and
evening. A few tornadoes are also possible.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

Locally heavy rainfall is possible on Saturday.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

