Severe Thunderstorm Warning

National Weather Service State College PA 327 PM EDT Wed Sep 8 2021 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania... Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 326 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Shunk to near Kettle Creek Gorge to near Barbours, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Kettle Creek Gorge, Lincoln Falls, Barbours, Shunk, Loyalsockville, Dushore, Laporte, Forksville, Eagles Mere and Hillsgrove. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 4142 7627 4131 7697 4144 7688 4159 7689 4160 7687 4158 7676 4154 7622 TIME...MOT...LOC 1926Z 250DEG 35KT 4157 7681 4146 7678 4137 7686 HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH



