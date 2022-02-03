URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
402 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022
Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-
Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-
Including the cities of State College, Johnstown, Altoona,
Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Lock Haven,
Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury,
Shamokin, Bloomsburg, and Berwick
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one
tenth to one quarter of an inch.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to a wintry mix this
evening and continue through tonight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania
roadways.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
Winter Storm Warning - Potter, Tioga Counties
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
Potter-Tioga-
Including the cities of Coudersport, Mansfield, and Wellsboro
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Potter and Tioga Counties.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions will impact the peak commutes through Friday morning.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to a wintry mix later this
morning before transitioning to snow and sleet this afternoon
through Friday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
403 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022
Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-
Mifflin-Juniata-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
EST FRIDAY...
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.
Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.
Winter Weather Advisory.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.
Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.
Winter Weather Advisory.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Spotter activation is not expected at this time.
