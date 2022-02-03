Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 402 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 PAZ019-024>028-045-046-049>053-040000- /O.CON.KCTP.WW.Y.0009.220204T0000Z-220204T1500Z/ Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour- Northumberland-Columbia- Including the cities of State College, Johnstown, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, and Berwick 402 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to a wintry mix this evening and continue through tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

Winter Storm Warning - Potter, Tioga Counties

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 402 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 PAZ006-037-040000- /O.UPG.KCTP.WS.A.0003.000000T0000Z-220204T1500Z/ /O.EXB.KCTP.WS.W.0003.220203T1200Z-220204T1500Z/ Potter-Tioga- Including the cities of Coudersport, Mansfield, and Wellsboro 402 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 4 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Potter and Tioga Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 10 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the peak commutes through Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to a wintry mix later this morning before transitioning to snow and sleet this afternoon through Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 403 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 PAZ017>019-024>028-045-046-049>053-040915- Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon- Mifflin-Juniata-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder- Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- 403 AM EST Thu Feb 3 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more information about the following hazards. Winter Weather Advisory. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more information about the following hazards. Winter Weather Advisory. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time.