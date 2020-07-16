Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 126 PM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020 Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon- Mifflin-Bedford-Fulton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Southern Clinton- Southern Lycoming This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Isolated strong thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible this afternoon and early this evening. Localized flooding is also possible primarily in areas that can experience rapid runoff from heavy rainfall. DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.
National Weather Service issues Hazardous Weather Outlook until tomorrow evening
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
