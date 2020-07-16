NWS_HazardousWeather_Outlook_Spring_2020.jpg 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
126 PM EDT Thu Jul 16 2020

Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Blair-Huntingdon-
Mifflin-Bedford-Fulton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Southern Clinton-
Southern Lycoming

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

Isolated strong thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible this
afternoon and early this evening. Localized flooding is also
possible primarily in areas that can experience rapid runoff from
heavy rainfall.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday.

The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.

