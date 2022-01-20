NWS - special weather statement - winter 2020 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
1151 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

1151 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight.

Very cold air and winds of 5 to 12 MPH will result in wind chills
around zero tonight and early Friday. Some locations, especially the
hill tops, will have wind chills between 5 below to 10 below zero.

