Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 1151 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022 PAZ004-010>012-017>019-024>028-033>036-045-046-049>053-056>059- 063>066-211700- Warren-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre- Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset- Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union- Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill- Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- 1151 AM EST Thu Jan 20 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Very cold air and winds of 5 to 12 MPH will result in wind chills around zero tonight and early Friday. Some locations, especially the hill tops, will have wind chills between 5 below to 10 below zero.

Support our journalism Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters! Donate Today Report a correction or typo