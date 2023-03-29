hazardous weather outlook 2020

Beware of high winds and dropping temperatures!

According to PPL's outage map, there are some outages being reported in the area. Check here to learn more.

PPL Outage March 29_2023

Repairs are expected to be made to customers affected in the area by 1 a.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook as follows: 

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
550 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Somerset-Bedford-Tioga-
Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

A quick burst of heavy snow, gusty winds, and a sharp drop in the
visibility could result in locally hazardous travel conditions this
evening into early tonight. Wet roads may freeze with icy spots
possible especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated secondary
roads.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.

Strong wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph may result in isolated tree
damage and power outages on Saturday.

