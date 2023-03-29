Beware of high winds and dropping temperatures!
According to PPL's outage map, there are some outages being reported in the area. Check here to learn more.
The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook as follows:
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 550 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Somerset-Bedford-Tioga- Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A quick burst of heavy snow, gusty winds, and a sharp drop in the visibility could result in locally hazardous travel conditions this evening into early tonight. Wet roads may freeze with icy spots possible especially on bridges, overpasses, and untreated secondary roads. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Strong wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph may result in isolated tree damage and power outages on Saturday.