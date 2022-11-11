NWS_HazardousWeather_Outlook_Spring_2020.jpg

Steady rain from Tropical Storm Nicole continues to fall across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook as follows:

Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
1028 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022

Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-
Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Tioga-
Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-
Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Heavy rainfall, totaling between 2 and 3 inches by daybreak Saturday
could lead to isolated minor flooding especially in poor drainage
and low lying areas. Small streams and creeks will respond more than
larger rivers and be more vulnerable to flooding. Fallen leaves could
clog storm drains and lead to some localized street flooding issues
in urban areas.

