Williamsport, PA (17701)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 56F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.