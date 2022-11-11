Steady rain from Tropical Storm Nicole continues to fall across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook as follows:
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 1028 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022 Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria- Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Tioga- Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union- Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Heavy rainfall, totaling between 2 and 3 inches by daybreak Saturday could lead to isolated minor flooding especially in poor drainage and low lying areas. Small streams and creeks will respond more than larger rivers and be more vulnerable to flooding. Fallen leaves could clog storm drains and lead to some localized street flooding issues in urban areas.