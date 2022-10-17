Freeze warning



National Weather Service State College PA 1250 PM EDT Mon Oct 17 2022 Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre- Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Somerset-Bedford- Fulton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton- Southern Lycoming- Including the cities of Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg, State College, Johnstown, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Somerset, Bedford, McConnellsburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven, and Williamsport 1250 PM EDT Mon Oct 17 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures are most likely at higher elevations especially above 1500 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. For more information from the National Weather Service, visit http://weather.gov/ctp

