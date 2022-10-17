NWS_FreezeWarning_2020 
Freeze warning

National Weather Service State College PA
1250 PM EDT Mon Oct 17 2022

Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre-
Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Somerset-Bedford-
Fulton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-
Southern Lycoming-
Including the cities of Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield,
Philipsburg, State College, Johnstown, Altoona, Huntingdon,
Mount Union, Lewistown, Somerset, Bedford, McConnellsburg,
Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Laporte, Lock Haven,
and Williamsport
1250 PM EDT Mon Oct 17 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s
  expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive
  vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sub-freezing temperatures are most likely
  at higher elevations especially above 1500 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could
damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should
be brought inside.

For more information from the National Weather Service, visit
http://weather.gov/ctp

