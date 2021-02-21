Winter Weather Advisory
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
229 PM EST Sun Feb 21 2021
Potter-Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Blair-
Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-
Northern Lycoming-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-
Perry-Cumberland-Adams-
Including the cities of Coudersport, Renovo, Philipsburg,
State College, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown,
Mifflintown, Bedford, McConnellsburg, Chambersburg, Mansfield,
Wellsboro, Trout Run, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg,
Selinsgrove, Newport, Carlisle, and Gettysburg
229 PM EST Sun Feb 21 2021
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting from the south as high as 35 mph on and just to
the north of the ridges.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 1 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow could be heavy at times, and fall
around one inch per hour toward the end of the peak morning
commute hours until around noon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on
driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow
covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.