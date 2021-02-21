Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 229 PM EST Sun Feb 21 2021 Potter-Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Blair- Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga- Northern Lycoming-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder- Perry-Cumberland-Adams- Including the cities of Coudersport, Renovo, Philipsburg, State College, Altoona, Huntingdon, Mount Union, Lewistown, Mifflintown, Bedford, McConnellsburg, Chambersburg, Mansfield, Wellsboro, Trout Run, Lock Haven, Williamsport, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Newport, Carlisle, and Gettysburg 229 PM EST Sun Feb 21 2021 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting from the south as high as 35 mph on and just to the north of the ridges. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow could be heavy at times, and fall around one inch per hour toward the end of the peak morning commute hours until around noon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.