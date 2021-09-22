NWS Flash Flood Watch_2020

Flash Flood Watch

National Weather Service State College PA
342 AM EDT Wed Sep 22 2021

Juniata-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-
Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-
Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Lancaster, Wellsboro, Lebanon, Trout Run,
Bloomsburg, Danville, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Sunbury, Harrisburg,
Williamsport, Mansfield, York, Berwick, Laporte, Mifflintown,
Newport, Lewisburg, Pottsville, Gettysburg, Hershey, and Carlisle

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...

The National Weather Service in State College has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including
  the following areas, Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin,
  Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northern Lycoming,
  Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Southern Lycoming,
  Sullivan, Tioga, Union and York.

* From Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

* Heavy rain is expected Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.
  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches are forecast with locally higher
  amounts possible.

* Flash flooding is possible especially in urban areas and along
  small streams and creeks.


