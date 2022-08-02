While northcentral Pennsylvania suffers through its driest summer of recent memory, smartphone users were met with an unfamiliar sight Monday: a 10-day forecast calling for the possibility of six consecutive days of thunder showers.

Granted, the forecasts range from 30% to 60%, so a deluge, at least at this point, seems improbable, but the mere hope of significant rainfall would be welcomed by just about everyone.

While only 6% of the state currently falls under the “moderate drought” category, seven of the 12 counties in the northcentral region are currently labeled as such. Also, only the western parts of Clinton and Centre counties have avoided conditions deemed to be “abnormally dry.”

Historically, in Pennsylvania, June is one of the drier months, with only February, October, and November getting less precipitation.

July, however, has been Pennsylvania’s wettest month on average, and while western sections around Pittsburgh have seen above-average precipitation in 2022, northcentral Pennsylvania marches on with its dry spell.

Maybe the winds of change will come this week!

