According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is how the air temperature feels based on the true air temperature and the wind speed. Wind chill is not the actual temperature, but it does tell us our risk of frostbite.

Check out this chart to see how quickly you're at risk of frostbite:

The arctic air, together with brisk winds, can lead to dangerously cold wind chill values. People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite in a matter of minutes.

Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet. The best way to avoid hypothermia and frostbite is to stay warm and dry indoors and outdoors.

When you must go outside, wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing. Trapped air between the layers will insulate you. Remove layers to avoid sweating and chill.

Outer garments should be tightly woven, water repellent and hooded. Wear a hat because much of your body heat can be lost from your head. Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold. Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves. Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

Hypothermia is another threat during extreme cold. Here's how to dress in freezing temperatures. Hypothermia occurs when the body loses heat faster than it can produce.

Essential tasks after it warms up

Check Your Pipes: Your pipes may be frozen. Water pipes on exterior walls and in places that are subject to cold, like in the basement, attic, and under kitchen cabinets, freeze most often. Water expands as it freezes, causing pipes to burst. If they are frozen, first turn on the faucet. Water will drip as you warm the pipes. Heat the pipes using a space heater, heating pad, electric hair dryer, or hot water on a cloth. Never use an open flame. Continue until water pressure returns to normal or call a plumber if you have more issues.

Salt Your Walkways: Once it warms up enough to out, it's important to shovel the snow from your sidewalks and driveway or sprinkle salt if there is ice. If there is a thick layer of snow on the ground you cannot move, salt the area so that the snow melts. You should also put down salt if there is ice on your stairs leading into your house--less than a quarter inch of ice can be dangerous!

Call Your Neighbors: Check to see that your neighbors are okay after the storm, particularly seniors, disabled persons or others living alone. Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading causes of death after storms, particularly when there are power outages. Cases of frostbite and hypothermia are also common for elderly people who were stuck in their homes.

Refill Your Supplies: This storm may be over, but there might be another one soon. Every storm is different, so it is important to always be prepared.