Montoursville, Pa. -- It certainly is 2020 - Mother Nature decided to throw another curveball with several inches of rain last night that led to flooding in areas of north central Pennsylvania. The combination of warmer temperatures yesterday and melting of almost two feet of snow have led to flooding in certain parts of Lycoming County.

A flood warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Saturday for the West Branch Susquehanna River at Muncy. Flood stage is 20 feet, according to the National Weather Service. The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 21.5 feet.

In Montoursville, water breached the area right in front of the Bridge, flooding Indian Park and shutting down parts of Broad Street. Parts of Indian Park were flooded as well.

In Loyalsockville, the Loyalsock Creek at Slabtown Bridge was at 10 feet at 2:30 p.m. today. An emergency alert for Loyalsockville stated there's a chance of flooding through this evening.

Lower Barbours Road off Route 87 in Plunketts Creek Township was flooded this morning. The road reopened by 2 p.m.

Flooding was reported on Route 87 by Snyder's farm just outside of Montoursville by noon today. The water was off the road by 2 p.m.

We are looking for flooding and weather photos. Please send photos to news@northcentralpa.com. Please include a location (County, address, region etc.) and brief description with the photo.