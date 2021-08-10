AccuWeather meteorologists say that the steamy air over the northeast will help to set the stage for rounds of heavy to severe thunderstorms to erupt on a daily basis through the end of the week.

Anyone stepping outside across the region may think they've been transported to Florida due to the high humidity levels that have made it feel stifling.

High temperatures through the rest of the week will remain in the 90s F for most of the region, with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures several degrees above the actual thermometer reading. Along the Interstate 95 corridor from Washington, D.C., to New York City, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will peak in the 100- to 105-degree range each afternoon.

The hot and steamy air will set the stage for more than the typical garden-variety thunderstorms that can blossom during the summertime.

"The Northeast will be stuck in a very active weather pattern through the rest of the week as several disturbances sweep through the region," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex DaSilva said.

As these disturbances clash with the sticky air, thunderstorms will erupt and could turn robust.

"While many storms will bring heavy downpours, a few storms are likely to turn severe and bring localized damaging winds," DaSilva said.

Downpours from the storms can be intense and lead to sudden reductions in visibility on the roadways, as well as the potential for hydroplaning when traveling at highway speeds. This includes stretches of interstates 80, 81, 90 and 95.

No one day is expected to be a complete washout, but those with outdoor plans will certainly want to keep an eye on the AccuWeather app to see a breakdown of hourly and minute-by-minute precipitation forecasts for their location.

The region hasn't been particularly wet so far this month, with most locations running slightly below the average pace for precipitation. As a result, any rainfall will largely be beneficial for thirsty lawns and crops.

"It’s a critical time for many fruits and vegetables to fill out and mature, such as corn, vine crops and orchards. While warmth is essential, so is a reasonable amount of rain," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

The threat for flooding will be localized to areas that get hit repeatedly with heavy rainfall.

The downpours will provide temporary relief from the heat, but not the humidity. It will likely feel even more muggy following any downpours than before.

Forecasters say that residents eager for some cooler, drier weather will have to wait a bit longer for any lasting relief.

The good news is that if you're not a fan of the humid conditions, a cold font will swing through the area on Saturday and usher in drier air, according to DaSilva.

Forecasters are monitoring the potential for this front to slow down and even stall out over the lower mid-Atlantic states over the weekend, but they say that most of the region can expect a turn to more comfortable weather by Sunday.

"Sunday is forecast to be dry and pleasant across the Northeast with noticeably lower humidity," DaSilva said.

The exact timing of the return of heat and humidity may ultimately be determined by the long-range track of a budding tropical system in the Atlantic that AccuWeather meteorologists are closely monitoring.



