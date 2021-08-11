URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service State College PA
338 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021
Juniata-Franklin-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-
Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
Including the cities of Mifflintown, Chambersburg, Williamsport,
Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg,
Berwick, Newport, Harrisburg, Hershey, Pottsville, Lebanon,
Carlisle, Gettysburg, York, and Lancaster
338 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT
THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon to 7 PM EDT
Thursday. For the Heat Advisory, from noon today to 7 PM EDT
this evening.
* IMPACTS...The excessive heat will significantly increase the
risk for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working
outside or participating in outdoor activities. The heat may be
life-threatening to the elderly and those in poor health, due to
prolonged exposure without air conditioning. Reduced air quality
and surge in cooling demand.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Excessive heat conditions are likely to
continue on Friday. Relief from the heat and humidity will
arrive over the weekend.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and stay in an
air-conditioned room. Check up on relatives and neighbors, and
provide pets with adequate water and shelter from the sun.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.
If you work or spend time outside, reschedule strenuous
activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and
symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and
loose fitting clothing.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety
and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For excessive heat safety information, visit weather.gov/heat.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
346 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021
Juniata-Franklin-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-
Adams-York-Lancaster-
346 AM EDT Wed Aug 11 2021
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT THURSDAY...
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.
Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.
Heat Advisory.
A few strong to marginally severe storms with locally strong to
damaging wind gusts will be possible this afternoon and evening.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday.
Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.
Excessive Heat Warning.
A few strong to marginally severe storms with locally strong to
damaging wind gusts will be possible Thursday and Friday afternoon.
Excessive heat conditions are likely to continue on Friday with
triple-digit max heat indices forecast.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.
