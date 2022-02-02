Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 250 PM EST Wed Feb 2 2022 Clearfield-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon- Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Southern Clinton- Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- Schuylkill- 250 PM EST Wed Feb 2 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A wintry mix could result in hazardous travel conditions Thursday evening through Friday morning. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.
