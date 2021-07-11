Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 538 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021 PAZ005-006-010>012-017>019-024>028-033>036-045-049-050-056-063>065- 122000- McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Southern Clinton-Union- Snyder-Perry-Cumberland-Adams-York- 538 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021 ...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 372 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more information about the following hazards. Severe Thunderstorm Watch. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. Strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible Monday afternoon and evening. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service State College PA 623 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Central Centre County in central Pennsylvania... South central Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 622 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Milesburg, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near... Bald Eagle State Park around 640 PM EDT. Blanchard around 700 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Howard and Beech Creek. For those driving on Interstate 80, this includes areas between the Snow Shoe and Lock Haven exits, specifically between mile markers 149 and 157...and from mile markers 168 to 176. This includes Route 220 from near Lamar on I-80 to near Mackeyville on I-80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Bald Eagle Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Tornado Warning

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service State College PA 616 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northwestern Centre County in central Pennsylvania... West central Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 616 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Karthaus, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Keating around 640 PM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Thunderstorm Warning BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Severe Thunderstorm Warning National Weather Service State College PA 555 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021 The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Centre County in central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Potter County in north central Pennsylvania... Southeastern Cameron County in north central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 555 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Stevenson Dam to 7 miles west of Kettle Creek State Park to 9 miles southeast of Hicks Run to near Karthaus to near Lecontes Mills, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near... Stevenson Dam around 610 PM EDT. Kettle Creek State Park around 620 PM EDT. Keating, Tamarack, Cross Fork, Westport, Ole Bull State Park, Renovo and South Renovo around 630 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Driftwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Flood Advisory

Flood Advisory National Weather Service State College PA 537 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021 Cameron PA-Clearfield PA-Clinton PA-Elk PA-Potter PA- 537 PM EDT Sun Jul 11 2021 The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Northern Clearfield County in central Pennsylvania... Cameron County in north central Pennsylvania... Northwestern Clinton County in north central Pennsylvania... Elk County in north central Pennsylvania... Southern Potter County in north central Pennsylvania... * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 537 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches have already fallen in the Advisory area over the past few hours, and up to an additional inch of rain is expected over the next 30 to 60 minutes. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... St. Marys, DuBois, Clearfield, Ridgway, Johnsonburg, Cameron, Wharton, Coudersport, Curwensville, Emporium, Penfield, Hyde, Plymptonville, Rockton, Force, Benezette, Hicks Run, Truman, Medix Run and Elk River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.



