Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 612 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022 Potter-Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Mifflin- Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- 612 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022 ...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more information about the following hazards. Ice Storm Warning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. Wind chills between 0 and 10 below zero are likely Monday night into early Tuesday morning. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.
Hazardous weather outlook
NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news.
