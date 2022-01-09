NWS - HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK - Jan 2020.jpg 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
612 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

Potter-Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Mifflin-
Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
612 AM EST Sun Jan 9 2022

...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to
weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more
information about the following hazards.

   Ice Storm Warning.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.

Wind chills between 0 and 10 below zero are likely Monday night into
early Tuesday morning.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.