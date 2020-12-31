Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 450 AM EST Thu Dec 31 2020 McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder- 450 AM EST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Isolated pockets of freezing rain are possible early this morning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more information about the following hazards.