Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 450 AM EST Thu Dec 31 2020 McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan- Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder- 450 AM EST Thu Dec 31 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Isolated pockets of freezing rain are possible early this morning. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Please listen to NOAA Weather Radio or go to weather.gov/StateCollege on the internet for more information about the following hazards.
Hazardous Weather Outlook
- NCPA Staff
-
- Updated
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Susquehanna River among world's most ancient rivers
-
Grinch who broke car windows in Lycoming County arrested: PSP Montoursville
-
Former Lycoming County Prison guard charged with 17 felonies
-
Prosecution to claim sexual frustration motive for Williamsport homicide
-
Lycoming County Coroner seeking family of deceased
-
Williamsport parents charged with endangering the welfare of children
-
5 area restaurants among the many ordered to close for defying COVID-19 orders
-
Body of woman reported missing in early December found in Luzerne County
-
Williamsport man charged with indecent assault of female police officer
-
EMT assaulted by Williamsport woman: WBPD
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.