Hazardous weather outlook to begin in central Pennsylvania this afternoon PHOTO 
Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
929 AM EDT Sat Mar 19 2022

Potter-Northern Clinton-Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Mifflin-
Juniata-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-
Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-
Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
929 AM EDT Sat Mar 19 2022

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Scattered damaging winds 60 mph or greater, isolated severe hail up
to an inch in diameter, and a brief tornado or two are the primary
severe weather threats this afternoon into early evening.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday.

The probability for widespread hazardous weather is low.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

