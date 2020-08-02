Severe Thunderstorm Warning PHOTO 
National Weather Service State College PA
941 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020

PAZ042-046-049>053-031345-
Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-
Columbia-
941 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail and
locally heavy rain are possible this afternoon.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday.

Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are possible Monday night and
Tuesday.

