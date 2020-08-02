National Weather Service State College PA 941 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020 PAZ042-046-049>053-031345- Sullivan-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland- Columbia- 941 AM EDT Sun Aug 2 2020 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail and locally heavy rain are possible this afternoon. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Monday through Saturday. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding are possible Monday night and Tuesday.
Hazardous weather outlook
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Montoursville Police seek public assistance in identifying individuals
-
CDC updates traveler quarantine list to 20 states
-
Family held at gunpoint during home invasion: Williamsport PD
-
Muncy man allegedly showed pornography to minors
-
City of Williamsport reaches settlement with Lundy Construction Co. over Historic Bowman Field
-
Suspected 'marijuana grows' allegedly observed in Montoursville apartment
-
U.S Mint experiencing coin shortage, asks for your help
-
Police looking for man who exposed himself at public park
-
Two charged for overdose death of Lewisburg man
-
Defendant sentenced in New Year’s Eve killing
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.