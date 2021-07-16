Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
619 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021
Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset-
Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-
Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.
.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail
are possible this afternoon and evening.
.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday.
Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail
are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Locally very heavy rain
of over 2 inches may in less than one hour where a few thunderstorms
train over the same location.
.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...
Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.
Flood Watch
National Weather Service State College PA
122 PM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021
Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Tioga-Northern
Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
Including the cities of Bradford, St. Marys, Coudersport, Wellsboro,
Renovo, Laporte, Lock Haven, Trout Run, Emporium, Williamsport,
Mansfield, Ridgway, and Warren
122 PM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a
* Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the
following areas, Cameron, Elk, McKean, Northern Clinton, Northern
Lycoming, Potter, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan,
Tioga and Warren.
* From 10 PM EDT this evening through Saturday evening.
* A slow moving front will focus rounds of locally heavy rainfall
across the Watch area tonight and Saturday. Extremely wet soils
will lead to rapid runoff and possible flash flooding in areas of
heavy rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
