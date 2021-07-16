Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 619 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021 Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-Juniata-Somerset- Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin- Schuylkill-Lebanon-Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster- 619 AM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail are possible this afternoon and evening. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and hail are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Locally very heavy rain of over 2 inches may in less than one hour where a few thunderstorms train over the same location. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service State College PA 122 PM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- Including the cities of Bradford, St. Marys, Coudersport, Wellsboro, Renovo, Laporte, Lock Haven, Trout Run, Emporium, Williamsport, Mansfield, Ridgway, and Warren 122 PM EDT Fri Jul 16 2021 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Watch for a portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Cameron, Elk, McKean, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Potter, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Warren. * From 10 PM EDT this evening through Saturday evening. * A slow moving front will focus rounds of locally heavy rainfall across the Watch area tonight and Saturday. Extremely wet soils will lead to rapid runoff and possible flash flooding in areas of heavy rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.