Hazardous Weather Outlook
National Weather Service State College PA
529 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021

Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-
Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-
This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania.

.DAY ONE...Today and tonight.

Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater
and large hail are possible this afternoon and evening.

.DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday.

Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60
mph or greater are possible Monday afternoon and evening.

.SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT...

Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.

