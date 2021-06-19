Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 529 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021 Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin- Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming- Union-Snyder-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia- 529 AM EDT Sat Jun 19 2021 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Isolated severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater and large hail are possible this afternoon and evening. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms with damaging winds 60 mph or greater are possible Monday afternoon and evening. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotters are encouraged to report significant hazardous weather.
